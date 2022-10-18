Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Former La. Sen. disbarred after admitting to using campaign money to fund gambling addiction

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday (Oct. 18) officially disbarred former Senator Karen Carter Peterson, who admitted to using campaign money to fund her gambling habit.

Peterson pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Mon., Aug. 1.

The state’s high court disbarred Peterson retroactively to Aug. 18, the date of her interim suspension. Her license to practice law in Louisiana was also revoked as part of the disciplinary action.

Peterson admitted to funneling more than $147,000 in campaign funds into cash that funded a gambling habit, with the help of four friends who cashed checks written by her on campaign accounts for a fee.

Her defense attorney, Brian Capitelli, said he remained hopeful that Peterson could get less than the possible 20-year prison term she faces when sentenced on Dec. 7.

“She’s already paid (back) all the money,” Capitelli said. “It’s a matter of where it goes. Money has been paid back to the party and the campaign and she’ll move on.”

Carter admitted to a scheme in which she wrote campaign checks to individuals who cashed them for a fee and turned the cash over to her. She faces the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000. The felony conviction will also prevent her from practicing law in Louisiana.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe home damaged by fire
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Mom charged with murder for stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park, officials say
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Michelle Roenz and her 17-year-old son...
Missing mom found dead in trunk of car 17-year-old son was driving, officials say
James Renshaw Sr. and Tabitha Heidbreider, the parents of a teen injured in a fight near a high...
Parents accused of attacking high school principal after teen injured in fight
La. State Police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run in Assumption Parish

Latest News

Source: KNOE
Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be moving administrative buildings
Tara Book, 43, reportedly killed her daughter, 23-year-old Brittany Buras, before turning the...
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
Land on Corner of Tower and Bienville Drives in Monroe
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land, facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park
Freeze Warnings
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler