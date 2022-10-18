Ferriday city council denies ministry offering transitional housing for sex offenders

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Ferriday city council unanimously voted against Go Ye Ministri, under the Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry, operating a shelter for sex offenders.

Deborah Elaine-Jones, the tax collector for the Town of Ferriday, says the ministry’s intentions were unclear. Jones says the ministry has been operating under the pretense that they are a church, but it was determined the ministry was housing sex offenders.

The ministry went before the council on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, to obtain an occupational license, but the council denied their request.

According to Jones, the community has not seen any activities at the ministry’s location since the last city council meeting.

