Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is investigating a traffic stop that ended in one man being arrested and one man having a gunshot wound.

On Oct. 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy says they tried to pull over a 1999 Mercury Marquis on La. Hwy. 33 and Rosewood in Farmerville for a traffic violation.

UPSO says the driver began to pull into a local business parking lot when he got out of the car as it was still moving, causing the business to get hit. The driver fled the scene, running behind the business.

There was a passenger still in the vehicle, later identified as Jarvel Williams, 35, of Spearsville, La. The deputy arrested Williams.

As Williams was arrested, there was a gunshot that came from the direction of where the driver had fled, UPSO says.

UPSO says as Williams was taken into custody, the driver of the car came walking from behind a different business than the one he ran behind. The driver has been identified as Donnie Heard, 35, of Ruston.

Heard had a gunshot wound to his face. Deputies say they immediately began first aid and an ambulance was called. Heard was transported to Union General Hospital for treatment and has since been airlifted to LSU Shreveport.

Due to Heard receiving a gunshot wound, the Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force (NLSTF) was contacted to investigate the incident. UPSO says that the initial investigation shows no UPSO deputy fired their weapon.

According to a Facebook post made by UPSO, “Investigators executed a search warrant on the 1999 Mercury Marquis and located approximately four (4) grams of suspected “crack” cocaine and approximately 2.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine.”

Williams has been booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on charges of possession of schedule 1 (ecstasy), possession of schedule II (crack-cocaine), fugitive from justice, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Williams’ total bond is $21,000.

UPSO says charges are pending against Heard upon his release from the hospital.

