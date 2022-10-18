Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Aaron’s Aces: Tyquereis Wilson

Wilson finished with 22 solo tackles against Sterlington
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers got their revenge against Sterlington this past week with a win at Doc Elliot Stadium (29-21). A big contributor to that was sophomore linebacker, Tyquereis Wilson. He terrorized the Panthers with 22 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass deflected. With those stats, Wilson earned this weeks Aaron’s Ace honors.

