ULM Wind Ensemble hosts concert in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Wind Ensemble will be having a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long.

The concert was planned and prepared by Dr. Long himself before his death. Re-titled “Dancing in Memory” in honor of Long, the performance will showcase dance music from a variety of cultures and regions.

Included in the program is Eunice Two-Step from James Syler’s five-movement work; Suite Louisiane, which is a transcription of a popular Cajun piece on accordion; and Juba Dance, a song transcribed by ULM/NLU alum Jay Bocook.

The concert will be held on the front lawn of the ULM President’s House, located at 4508 Bon Air Dr. at 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

