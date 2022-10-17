ULM Wind Ensemble hosts concert in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

ULM Wind Ensemble hosts "Dancing in Memory" to honor Dr. Derle Long(Source: ULM Office of Marketing and Communications)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Wind Ensemble will be having a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long.

The concert was planned and prepared by Dr. Long himself before his death. Re-titled “Dancing in Memory” in honor of Long, the performance will showcase dance music from a variety of cultures and regions.

Included in the program is Eunice Two-Step from James Syler’s five-movement work; Suite Louisiane, which is a transcription of a popular Cajun piece on accordion; and Juba Dance, a song transcribed by ULM/NLU alum Jay Bocook.

The concert will be held on the front lawn of the ULM President’s House, located at 4508 Bon Air Dr. at 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

