Spooky Science Night at LDCC

By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a fun thrill, Louisiana Delta Community College of Monroe is hosting Spooky Science Night at the LDCC Monroe Campus Tuesday, October 18th. LDCC Public Relations Director Darian Atkins said this event is for the whole family.

“If you want to jump on Halloween activities, you can do so in an indoor environment. There will be many games, experiments, and spooky fun things for the kids and grown-ups. Every year our students come out as well.” Atkins explained.

She said the purpose of Spooky Science Night is to help spark an interest in science in kids who start to lose interest. The event will be at 7500 Millhaven Road Monroe, LA 71203. It is a free event from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

