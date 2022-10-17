Getting vote ready in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The General Election is Tuesday, November 8. Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters Isabelle Butler said the deadline to register online is Tuesday, October 18th.

“Anything you want to know to pertain to voter registration can be done online. You can change your name, and political party and register to vote. Your Louisiana license or ID is needed to register because the information is pulled from your license. If you visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website. You can see anything from early voting, last day registry, and voter cancellation. There are absentee ballots available for those over the age of 65, military, college students, and if you are in hospital.” Butler explained.

Butler said if you vote absentee, sign the affidavit and make sure you have a witness (unless you are in the military). She said whatever you, do make sure to not detach the flap.

