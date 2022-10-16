Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

West Monroe restaurant serves free lunch to breast cancer survivors
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coney Island Connection, located on North 7th Street in West Monroe, served free lunch on Saturday to breast cancer survivors.

The survivors are part of a program called The Witness Project of Northeast Louisiana, which raises awareness about breast cancer.

Bernadine Adams, an advisor for the organization, says the lunch allowed them to take their minds off some of the obstacles they may be facing.

“It means a lot,” says Adams.“ “It says to these women that we can do something fun. We can do something for you where you can at least have a lunchtime, and enjoy fellowship and friendship.”

The Owner of Coney Island Connection, Chris Lewis, says they contacted The Witness Project with a desire to do something positive in the community.

“Well, I’m aware that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I wanted to let the ladies know that they’re not alone. I wanted to let them know that we are with them through this difficult time,” Lewis says.

A survivor of 13 years, Charlie Moss, is a strong supporter of going to the doctor’s office for mammograms once a year, which health experts recommend once a woman turns 40 years old.

“This is where we need to tell everybody - early examination, early detection; annual checkups are the most important to me,” Moss says.

The restaurant served 20 breast cancer survivors on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

