Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sheriff Mathews confirmed deputies are conducting a homicide investigation.
Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
The man turned himself into Bossier City Police after a stand-off.
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting ex-lover’s friend in Grambling

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
gram vs famu
Grambling vs famu
Louisiana Tech Police confirmed a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of...
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
cold front
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler