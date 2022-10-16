Ouachita Valley Branch Library presents NELA musician for Pumpkin Bash

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Valley Branch Library welcomed Elizabeth Vidos, who’s also known as “LadyChops”, for Pumpkin Bash Saturday afternoon.

Pumpkin Bash is a children’s book festival held by the Ouachita Parish Public Library System.

LadyChops is a percussionist from south Louisiana who pursued her career after joining the music program as a student at ULM. She currently resides in Ruston. Kids in Ouachita Parish were encouraged to create a pumpkin and share it with a local library branch for the festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Each participating child received a free age-appropriate book. LadyChops’s performance was Ouachita Valley Branch Library’s first performance since 2019.

