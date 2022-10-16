Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ouachita Valley Branch Library presents NELA musician for Pumpkin Bash

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Valley Branch Library welcomed Elizabeth Vidos, who’s also known as “LadyChops”, for Pumpkin Bash Saturday afternoon.

Pumpkin Bash is a children’s book festival held by the Ouachita Parish Public Library System.

LadyChops is a percussionist from south Louisiana who pursued her career after joining the music program as a student at ULM. She currently resides in Ruston. Kids in Ouachita Parish were encouraged to create a pumpkin and share it with a local library branch for the festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Each participating child received a free age-appropriate book. LadyChops’s performance was Ouachita Valley Branch Library’s first performance since 2019.

Latest News

West Monroe restaurant serves free lunch to breast cancer survivors
Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 25th anniversary
