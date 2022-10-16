Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus

Louisiana Tech Police confirmed a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of...
Louisiana Tech Police confirmed a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect near campus.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect.

Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mathews confirmed deputies are conducting a homicide investigation.
Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
The man turned himself into Bossier City Police after a stand-off.
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting ex-lover’s friend in Grambling

Latest News

cold front
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
La. Department of Health switches to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases
Highlights from Week 7 in LHSAA football
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
More highlights from Week 7
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton