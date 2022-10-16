Grambling falls to Florida A&M in the final seconds
The G-Men are now 1-6 on the season
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Tigers lose their second straight game in heart breaking fashion. Grambling scored a touchdown to give them a lead with 10 second remaining but it was called back due to offensive pass interference, ultimately they would fall to Florida A&M 20-16 the final. The G-Men get a well needed bye week but they are back at home against Alcorn State on October 29th.
