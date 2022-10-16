Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair

2022 Miss. State Fair - Young Livestock Exhibitors Prep for their Shows
2022 Miss. State Fair - Young Livestock Exhibitors Prep for their Shows
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (KNOE) - Mississippi farmers are utilizing the 163rd Mississippi State Fair as an opportunity to strengthen the agricultural industry in the state.

State Commissioner Andy Gipson of Agriculture and Commerce says agriculture is the backbone of the annual fair. Ag-related programs range from livestock shows, farmers promoting their products, rodeos, daily wild west shows and Mississippi’s residents’ well-known reputation for buying local.

“Most people in America are not farmers,” says Gipson. “This is a way to connect the bulk of the population to agriculture in a way no other event really does.”

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, is the final day of the state fair. The ArkLaMiss can look forward to the fair happening again next year.

