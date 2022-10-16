Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 25th anniversary
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday morning with its annual Fall Celebration.

The celebration was a day of family fun that’s part of National Wildlife Refuge Week. Before wildlife activities kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., families participated in a nature walk, beginning at 9 a.m. at the boat launch parking lot.

Saturday’s celebration was not only about honoring the refuge’s anniversary, it was a celebration recognizing the community’s longtime support for the refuge and its volunteer group, Friends of Black Bayou.

The volunteer group holds an event every first Saturday of the month to educate kids about the wildlife scene.

