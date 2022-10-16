Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens of Monroe is remembering Emy-Lou Biedenharn on her birthday with a tea party.

Emy-Lou would’ve made 120 years old on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

The birthday tea honors her contribution to the community. She was a supporter of the arts, a lover of gardens, and often opened her home to people in the community. The museum invited guests to help celebrate her birthday and keep Emy-Lou’s spirit and family history alive.

The museum will have an opening night for Scarecrow in the Garden on Oct. 25, 2022, for the community to vote on their favorite participating nonprofit organization. The winning nonprofit gets the cash prize.

