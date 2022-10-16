Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado

Investigators are now looking for information about a dark blue SUV they say was used in the shooting. (KUSA, DOORBELL CAMERA VIDEO, CNN)
By KUSA Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:36 AM CDT
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA) - One person is dead and seven others injured after gunfire broke out at a house party in Colorado. Neighbors say most of the victims appeared to be teenagers.

Residents in a Sherrelwood neighborhood in Adams County, Colorado, heard dozens of gunshots coming from a house party around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Yvonne Garcia’s teenage daughter warned her parents to stay low, and it’s a good thing she did. Now, they have two bullet holes in their home.

“It hit close to home, like people say. It really did hit close. It’s right through my living room,” Garcia said. “To see all these casings on the floor and a hole in my window, gun violence is horrible. It’s out of control.”

A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the party multiple times. People started to gather outside, and the car came by again. Then, bullets started flying.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified was awoken by the gunfire. She says her family could hear people screaming and saw them running for their lives.

“They were just in shock,” she said. “They were hysterically crying. They had no idea what to do.”

She also says earlier that night, teenagers were posting videos from inside the house party.

“As if they were in a mosh pit, dancing to music, flashing guns, like it was something to joke about,” she said.

The videos have since been taken down.

Investigators are now looking for information about a dark blue early 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe they say was used in the shooting.

