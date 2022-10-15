Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston shuts out Pineville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Game of the Week, Alexandria mounted a comeback against Ouachita. The Lions held on to win a squeaker, 49-48 over the Trojans. West Monroe extended its shutout winning streak against West Ouachita to five games. With the 43-0 victory, the Rebels have now outscored the Chiefs 205-0. Ruston has won six straight after dominating winless Pineville, 62-0.

