Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston shuts out Pineville

By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Game of the Week, Alexandria mounted a comeback against Ouachita. The Lions held on to win a squeaker, 49-48 over the Trojans. West Monroe extended its shutout winning streak against West Ouachita to five games. With the 43-0 victory, the Rebels have now outscored the Chiefs 205-0. Ruston has won six straight after dominating winless Pineville, 62-0.

Latest News

Friday night blitz part 2
Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, Winnfield falls to unbeaten Many, Mangham runs over Madison, St, Frederick bounces back against Lincoln Prep, Carroll dominates North Webster
More highlights from Week 7
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed
District games kick off Week 7
Richwood defeats Wossman, OCS shuts out River Oaks and Neville cruises past Grant