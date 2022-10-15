Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton
More highlights from Week 7
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove breaks a two-game losing streak with a 57-22 win over Ferriday. General Trass improves to 5-2 by beating Bastrop, 42-24. After starting the season 0-4, Jena has won three straight in dominating fashion. The Giants defeat Bolton, 45-6.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.