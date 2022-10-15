Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, Winnfield falls to unbeaten Many, Mangham runs over Madison, St, Frederick bounces back against Lincoln Prep, Carroll dominates North Webster
More action from Week 7 from LHSAA Football
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, 23-13. Winnfield couldn’t hang with unbeaten Many, they lose 42 to 14. The Jalen William show continues at Madison, they run over the Jags 43 to 26. St. Frederick gets back in the win column against Lincoln Prep, 43 to 26. Carroll remains unbeaten as they dominate North Webster, 49 to 7.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.