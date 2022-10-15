Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, Winnfield falls to unbeaten Many, Mangham runs over Madison, St, Frederick bounces back against Lincoln Prep, Carroll dominates North Webster

More action from Week 7 from LHSAA Football
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, 23-13. Winnfield couldn’t hang with unbeaten Many, they lose 42 to 14. The Jalen William show continues at Madison, they run over the Jags 43 to 26. St. Frederick gets back in the win column against Lincoln Prep, 43 to 26. Carroll remains unbeaten as they dominate North Webster, 49 to 7.

Latest News

Highlights from Week 7 in LHSAA football
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston shuts out Pineville
More highlights from Week 7
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton
District games kick off Week 7
Richwood defeats Wossman, OCS shuts out River Oaks and Neville cruises past Grant