Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, Winnfield falls to unbeaten Many, Mangham runs over Madison, St, Frederick bounces back against Lincoln Prep, Carroll dominates North Webster

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, 23-13. Winnfield couldn’t hang with unbeaten Many, they lose 42 to 14. The Jalen William show continues at Madison, they run over the Jags 43 to 26. St. Frederick gets back in the win column against Lincoln Prep, 43 to 26. Carroll remains unbeaten as they dominate North Webster, 49 to 7.

