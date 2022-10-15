Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy was shot to death outside the stadium as Bogalusa High School’s homecoming game was being played Friday night (Oct. 14), police said.

Fox 8′s Garland Gillen was on the scene as at least six gunshots rang out. The game was immediately stopped and both teams fled the field. Bogalusa’s players returned to their locker room and Jewel Sumner’s team returned to its team buses to leave the area.

Bogalusa police have not reported any arrests in connection with the fatal shooting.

Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield called the incident “unfortunate.”

“I have a great group of kids,” Crutchfield said. “They worked hard, extremely hard. For it to end like that, with something they were not involved in, it’s just a sad situation.”

At least three cars parked in the stadium lot were struck by bullets. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Mathews confirmed deputies are conducting a homicide investigation.
Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
The man turned himself into Bossier City Police after a stand-off.
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting ex-lover’s friend in Grambling
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

La. Department of Health switches to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases
Highlights from Week 7 in LHSAA football
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston s
More highlights from Week 7
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton
Friday night blitz part 2
Friday Night Blitz Highlights -- Week 7, Part 2
Friday Night Blitz -- Week 7, Part 3
Friday Night Blitz -- Week 7, Part 3