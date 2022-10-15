Boy, 15, fatally shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High's homecoming football game, police say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old boy was shot to death outside the stadium as Bogalusa High School’s homecoming game was being played Friday night (Oct. 14), police said.

Fox 8′s Garland Gillen was on the scene as at least six gunshots rang out. The game was immediately stopped and both teams fled the field. Bogalusa’s players returned to their locker room and Jewel Sumner’s team returned to its team buses to leave the area.

Multiple gunshots outside the stadium at Bogalusa High School. Game has been called with Bogalusa leading Jewel Sumner 46-27. Much more info at 10 pm on FOX 8 news — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 15, 2022

Bogalusa police have not reported any arrests in connection with the fatal shooting.

Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield called the incident “unfortunate.”

“I have a great group of kids,” Crutchfield said. “They worked hard, extremely hard. For it to end like that, with something they were not involved in, it’s just a sad situation.”

At least three cars parked in the stadium lot were struck by bullets. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

