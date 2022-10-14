Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting ex-lover’s friend in Grambling

The man turned himself into Bossier City Police after a stand-off.
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities captured a man accused of shooting someone in the chest during a home invasion in Grambling. Bossier City Police and U.S. Marshals arrested Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow at a home in Bossier City on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Authorities said he surrendered to officers after a brief stand-off.

Grambling Police Department (GPD) investigators said Stringfellow entered his former girlfriend’s home and violently confronted her and a friend who was visiting. It happened September 25, 2022 on BT Woodard Circle in Grambling, police said.

Investigators say Stringfellow choked his ex-girlfriend and tried to rob her friend, who fought back. A report from GPD said Stringfellow shot the man in the chest during the struggle and left the scene. Authorities said the victim was air-lifted to Ochsner Medical Center in Shreveport with critical injuries. He is recovering, authorities said.

Stringfellow is booked in the Bossier City Jail on a $470,000 bond and awaiting extradition to Lincoln Parish. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, home invasion, domestic abuse battery of a dating partner-strangulation and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators believe someone may have helped Stringfellow evade arrest. The investigation is ongoing, according to Grambling Police Chief Tommy Clark, Jr. in a news release.

