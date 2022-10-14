Union gets revenge on defending 3A Champs Sterlington

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmers hosted the Panthers for a rematch of last year’s State Championship game. Trey Holly, the state’s all-time leading rusher, led Union with 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Union’s defense added two interceptions, including a 103-yard pick six by D’antwone Hopkins. The Farmers hold off the Panthers and improve to 6-1 with the 29-21 win.

