Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish

Sheriff Mathews confirmed deputies are conducting a homicide investigation.(Source: West Carroll Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FOREST, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation is underway in West Carroll Parish after a man died of injuries on Friday, October 7, 2022.

According to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Scott Mathews, Zachary Scott Berry, 43, was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 582 in the Village of Forest just after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Mathews told KNOE that his deputies responded to the resident for a “medical call”.

Mathews said Berry was rushed to a hospital in Jackson, where doctors pronounced him dead. The circumstances around his death remain unclear.

Berry’s body was sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Investigators have collected forensic evidence from the scene and are chasing down leads.

Mathews said he was unable to confirm any details about Berry’s injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

