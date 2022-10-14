Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Richwood defeats Wossman, OCS shuts out River Oaks and Neville cruises past Grant

District games kick off Week 7
By Megan Murray
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A trio of Thursday night district games kicked off Week 7 of high school football. The Rams defended their home turf and improved to 5-2 on the season with a 44-8 win over the Wildcats. OCS traveled to River Oaks and defeated the Mustangs 48-0. Neville shut out Grant 55-0 to remain unbeaten at home.

