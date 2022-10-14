Richwood defeats Wossman, OCS shuts out River Oaks and Neville cruises past Grant
District games kick off Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A trio of Thursday night district games kicked off Week 7 of high school football. The Rams defended their home turf and improved to 5-2 on the season with a 44-8 win over the Wildcats. OCS traveled to River Oaks and defeated the Mustangs 48-0. Neville shut out Grant 55-0 to remain unbeaten at home.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.