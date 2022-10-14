Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) are going back to the drawing board to resolve a funding dispute.

“We agree to pretty much all the terms except that it has a condition that we could not go back and seek any other form of revenue in the form of a tax,” SEDD Executive Director Charles Theus told KNOE.

Theus and Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis are set to meet next week in the hopes of securing a deal on a long-term funding source for capital infrastructure improvements on the Southside.

“Our only caveat was during this term, you don’t go out for an additional tax because we are giving you the tax dollars that you seek,” Mayor Ellis explained.

Ellis offered SEDD Tax-Increment Financing (TIF), which would re-appropriate a percentage of sales tax dollars to the district instead of raising taxes, which Ellis says would burden residents.

“Let’s set aside an amount of money for you all to be able to work with and have a sustainable revenue source for taxes that are already being collected,” Ellis explained. “Therefore, a loaf of bread, a gallon of milk wouldn’t cost more in Districts 3,4,5 than it is in Districts 1 and 2.”

Theus says banning SEDD from levying taxes is taking the voices away from the people.

“If the citizens would like to contribute to the formation of anything good that the district does, then they will support the tax,” said Theus. “If they don’t, they won’t.”

The mayor says regardless of if the two sides reach a deal, money will go to the Southside for improvements.

“If the TIF doesn’t happen, we are going to steer those dollars back into the districts and let their council people decide what we could do with those,” Ellis said.

Both sides told KNOE they are confident a deal will be reached.

