Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action.

Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program.

“Your Parish or your city or your town as a floodplain manager, they are a part of this process to gather the data that’s necessary,” said region three watershed manager Karen Cupit.

Cupit explains once a city or parish government is enrolled, information is organized into a report for FEMA review.

“A class nine community gets a 5% discount. So if you are a Class A that’s 10%, if you’re a class one, it’s a 45% discount,” said Cupit.

CRS specialist Stephanie Weeks says many communities are not enrolled.

“The notion is that it’s complicated and it’s not,” said Weeks.

The higher the rating, the lower the premiums. Those savings go back to the people.

“So, their money is just going back into the pockets of policyholders instead of claims dollars,” said Weeks.

Only certain types of flood policies get discounts and customers should contact their insurance provider to see if their policy is eligible.

“Communities that do participate in the program, have better recovery, fewer flood claims. Their general public is just more aware of what flooding is and what they could do to prepare for it,” said Weeks.

Ouachita Parish was recently upgraded for a higher discount starting in October of 2023.

You can see if your city or parish is enrolled in the program on FEMA’s website.

