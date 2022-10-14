Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School.

On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham Police Department and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to identify a 15-year-old suspect from Tallulah, and the juvenile admitted to making the post as a joke, RPSO says.

The juvenile has been arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

