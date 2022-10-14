Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Inspiration Home aims to give back to a good cause

Lola magazine is having a tour of the inspiration home.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -People are getting an opportunity to tour the Inspiration Home created by Southern Living in the 90′s. Lola magazine is offering a tour of the home, as well as exposure to multiple artists and designers.

Publisher of Lola magazine, Bevin Hicks, said while touring the home, you can click on a QR code to shop for any of the items in the house. The items will include art, paint colors, materials used for designs, and much more. All the proceeds will go to life-share blood centers, which Hicks said is a vital part of the community.

Tour Dates:

Thursday, October 13th through Saturday, October 15th.

Thursday, October 20th through Sunday, October 23rd.

The house is located at the Orchards at Squire Creek. Tickets for the tour are $15 and can be found on readlola.com.

