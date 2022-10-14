Authorities: Suspect posed as nurse to steal from hospital staff

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse in Louisiana and Mississippi to gain access to secure areas of a hospitals, then steal from hospital staff.(St. Landry Crime Stoppers)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Lafayette authorities are asking the public for help identifying a suspect they say posed as a nurse to gain access to secure areas of a hospital, then steal from hospital staff.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the suspect stole a nurse’s wallet on Sept. 1, then used multiple cards to make approximately $1,000 in purchases at various locations.

Authorities say the suspect has also been seen committing the same crime in New Iberia, Opelousas and Morgan City - as well as in Mississippi.

St. Landry Crime stoppers said a similar incident happened there on Sept. 19. The say a woman who works at a hospital noticed her wallet was missing when she returned home. She had put her purse in a locker at the hospital, from where it was stolen. The purse was found later in the hospital, but her credit cards and $150 were missing. The suspect is also accused of making two transactions over $9,000.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers

Iberia Crime Stoppers

Morgan City Police Department

St. Landry Crime Stoppers

