Adopt-a-Pet: Judge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We hope you are ready for some law and order because it’s time for all to rise for Judge! He is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Judge is about two years old and came into the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter four weeks ago.

“He is a pit bull mixed with a little boxer. He is a regal dog that loads in the car well, is great on the leash, and sits on demand. He came into the shelter as a stray and has been overlooked. Judge is a short and stocky dog that weighs about 40 to 45 pounds. " Smith explained.

She said the shelter will be hosting an event to raise money for PAWS of NELA Saturday, October 22 at Underdogs, located at 505 Constitution Dr, West Monroe, LA 71292.

The shelter conducts adoptions Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

