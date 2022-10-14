Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Adopt-a-Pet: Judge

Meet Judge!! He is a dog that can be adopted at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We hope you are ready for some law and order because it’s time for all to rise for Judge! He is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Judge is about two years old and came into the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter four weeks ago.

“He is a pit bull mixed with a little boxer. He is a regal dog that loads in the car well, is great on the leash, and sits on demand. He came into the shelter as a stray and has been overlooked. Judge is a short and stocky dog that weighs about 40 to 45 pounds. " Smith explained.

She said the shelter will be hosting an event to raise money for PAWS of NELA Saturday, October 22 at Underdogs, located at 505 Constitution Dr, West Monroe, LA 71292.

The shelter conducts adoptions Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

<>

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
(File)
Former Concordia Parish correctional officer arrested
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting...
Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say

Latest News

The man turned himself into Bossier City Police after a stand-off.
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting ex-lover’s friend in Grambling
Inspiration home: giving back to a good cause
Inspiration Home aims to give back to a good cause
Inspiration home: giving back to a good cause
Inspiration home: giving back to a good cause
RICHWOOD CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE PT3