Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

11-year-old bowls perfect 300 game

Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in North Dakota. (Source: KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – An 11-year-old bowling prodigy in North Dakota is rolling an impressive resume.

Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state, according to KFYR.

“I threw the ball, and my mind kind of blanked out just hoping it could hit the pins,” Tatum said. “When the last pin fell, I turned around -- I was super excited, and I just saw everybody cheering.”

Tatum said he started bowling for fun, but others quickly realized he had talent.

“Whenever I would throw a strike or have a good game, they would say, ‘That’s amazing! How do you do that?’” Tatum explained.

The 11-year-old said he started bowling in tournaments and usually rolls 30 games a week for practice.

His dad plays in an adult bowling league and says his team wishes they could recruit Tatum to the team.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
(File)
Former Concordia Parish correctional officer arrested
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting...
Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative, officials say

Latest News

A teacher is in police custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students and...
Teacher in police custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police: 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
The man turned himself into Bossier City Police after a stand-off.
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting ex-lover’s friend in Grambling
Inspiration home: giving back to a good cause
Inspiration Home aims to give back to a good cause
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton among honorees at Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy ceremony