ULM receives $1.4 million to help student parents pay for daycare

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Full-time students who are also parents at ULM are getting more help with childcare.

The university’s TRIO Program has been given a 1.4 million dollar CCAMPIS grant by the U.S. Department of Education. CCAMPIS stands for Child Care Access Means Parents in School.

Through this grant, more parents attending ULM will be able to receive help sending their kids to daycare.

“You don’t want to just send your child anywhere, you know, so in such certain cases it’s easier to stay home, and you can always go back to school but I think having things like this helps you grow earlier in life and provide for your children,” said Apryl Bourque, who is a parent and student at ULM’s College of Pharmacy.

For Bourque, the grant is welcome news. The assistant director of the TRIO Program, Tammy Anderson, said most of the funding will supply vouchers to student parents for daycare at area facilities.

“Most of them are paying six to 1,000 dollars a month for childcare, so that’s where a majority of the money goes,” said Anderson.

Anderson said previously, student parents enrolled in the TRIO program, got one-thousand dollars a semester, per child. Now, the university will be able to pay 50 to 100 percent of their childcare, for up to 30 children each semester.

Bourque said utilizing the daycare vouchers is a huge stress reliever as she balances being a mom and her studies.

“To know that she has wonderful child care, put’s me at ease a little bit, especially on the days I’m lacking at home, I know she had a good day at school,” said Bourque.

Anderson said at the end of the day, the funding will help more student parents finish their degrees and head into the workforce.

“We just want them to succeed and have the opportunity to do more, offer more, for their family and their children,” said Anderson.

To learn more about the TRIO Program CCAMPIS grant, visit their website or call their office at (318) 342-1097.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.