Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative on Jefferson Hwy., officials say

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting...
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting allegedly involving two teenagers that left one woman dead.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion and Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 12.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at The Highland Club Apartment Homes located on Jefferson Hwy., not far from Highland Road, around 11 p.m., in which a woman was shot and killed.

Officials identified the victim as Markeshia Stone, 33.

Deputies apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old male, near the residence. He was reportedly booked into juvenile detention for second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged shooter admitted to his involvement and told homicide detectives that a 17-year-old relative of the deceased solicited his help in killing the victim.

Detectives took the 17-year-old relative into custody, where she confessed to her part in having the victim killed, added the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the 17-year-old will be booked into juvenile detention for principal to second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

