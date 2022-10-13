Teen girl allegedly solicits teen boy to kill relative on Jefferson Hwy., officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night, Oct. 12.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting at The Highland Club Apartment Homes located on Jefferson Hwy., not far from Highland Road, around 11 p.m., in which a woman was shot and killed.
Officials identified the victim as Markeshia Stone, 33.
Deputies apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old male, near the residence. He was reportedly booked into juvenile detention for second-degree murder and juvenile in possession of a firearm.
According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged shooter admitted to his involvement and told homicide detectives that a 17-year-old relative of the deceased solicited his help in killing the victim.
Detectives took the 17-year-old relative into custody, where she confessed to her part in having the victim killed, added the sheriff’s office.
Officials say the 17-year-old will be booked into juvenile detention for principal to second-degree murder.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
