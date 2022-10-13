SIDS Awareness Month: Safe infant sleep practices

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, and the Louisiana Department of Health is promoting safe infant sleep practices in light of this.

The LDH said in a Facebook post that there are a few ways to promote a safe sleep space for infants. Some of these ways are to set up a space that is:

Free of bumpers, pillows, blankets and toys

A firm, flat, and level surface covered only by a fitted sheet

In the same room where the parents or caregivers sleep

For more information about safe sleep practices, visit safetosleep.nichd.nih.gov.

