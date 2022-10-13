Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

SIDS Awareness Month: Safe infant sleep practices

Each year, nearly 2,000 children under the age of 1-year-old die from Sudden Infant Death...
Each year, nearly 2,000 children under the age of 1-year-old die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). This is when infants are accidentally killed from unsafe sleeping environments.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Awareness Month, and the Louisiana Department of Health is promoting safe infant sleep practices in light of this.

The LDH said in a Facebook post that there are a few ways to promote a safe sleep space for infants. Some of these ways are to set up a space that is:

  • Free of bumpers, pillows, blankets and toys
  • A firm, flat, and level surface covered only by a fitted sheet
  • In the same room where the parents or caregivers sleep

For more information about safe sleep practices, visit safetosleep.nichd.nih.gov.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
File Graphic
Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult

Latest News

The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online...
Louisiana’s senior care homes rank low: How to find a good facility
Homemade candy seized by deputies
Three students hospitalized for ingesting “homemade candy”
Mental health awareness month
Expert educates on Mental Health Awareness Month
AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic