Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Opelousas man accused of releasing apple snails into community pond

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail...
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail eggs were found in a pond in an Opelousas neighborhood.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Opelousas, LA (KPLC) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say an Opelousas man was cited after he admitted to releasing apple snails into a neighborhood pond.

Apple snails are an invasive species which have become a problem in parts of Louisiana. They were brought to the United States as pets.

Adeam Einck, with LDWF, said an Opelousas homeowner contacted agents, saying she believed a man had released apple snails into the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.

Agents investigated and found multiple large bundles of apple snail eggs pond.

Einck said Peter Son Nguyen, 73, admitted under questioning by agents to possessing the snails and releasing them into the pond.

Agents cited Nguyen for illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species.

Illegal possession of apple snails brings up to a $50 fine. Illegal release of apple snails carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail...
Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited a man after apple snail eggs were found in a pond in an Opelousas neighborhood.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
File Graphic
Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult

Latest News

All three boaters were wearing lifejackets and one was experiencing signs of hypothermia at the...
3 fishermen survive over 24 hours, fight off sharks in Gulf before miraculous rescue
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
(File)
Former Concordia Parish correctional officer arrested
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/13