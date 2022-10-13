Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Health benefits of making a ginger tincture

Nutritionist Jen Avis gives the health benefits of ginger tincture.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A ginger tincture is a healthy concoction that you can make easily. Nutritionist Jen Avis said medicinally, it’s excellent for nausea. She said if you feel nauseated, one teaspoon of ginger tincture will calm your stomach. She also said it is anti-inflammatory; it is good for people with arthritis because it blocks pain receptors, like a pain medication.

Ways to make ginger tincture:

Chop the ginger, peel it, and put it in a clean jar.

Add one-part ginger to three-parts alcohol.

Shake it up and let sit for thirty days.

This can be used for several years ( Two to three years).

Uses of ginger tincture:

Can be used as a pain reliever, put in stir fry, used to make a healthy tea or lemonade, used to make salad dressing, among many other things.

