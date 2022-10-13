Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation results in 40 arrest warrants

drug conspiracy arrest
drug conspiracy arrest(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division has issued 40 arrest warrants on 30 different people resulting from months of investigation.

The warrants were issued on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12, 2022. FPSO said numerous of the individuals have already been arrested, and they expect to arrest the remaining people soon.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb said he is proud of the sheriff’s office’s work.

“I am proud of our narcotics and patrol division who work thoroughly, twenty-four hours a day, to make our parish, communities, and neighborhoods safer and work to prevent narcotics from landing in the hands of our children,” Cobb said.

