Former Concordia Parish correctional officer arrested

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A former Concordia Parish correctional officer was arrested on Oct. 11, 2022, on multiple charges.

The sheriff’s office says Anthony T. Godbold, 35, of Vidalia has been charged with two counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of introduction of contraband into jail and possession of schedule I CDS with intent to distribute.

