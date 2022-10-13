Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Fire damages Emily Williamson School on ULM campus

MFD
MFD(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fire has caused damage to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Witnesses say a cleaning lady smelled smoke and called 911.

ULM says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Parents with students at the daycare have been contacted, and classes have been canceled until further notice.

