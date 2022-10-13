Fire damages Emily Williamson School on ULM campus

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fire has caused damage to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Witnesses say a cleaning lady smelled smoke and called 911.

ULM says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Parents with students at the daycare have been contacted, and classes have been canceled until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.