6th Annual Chemin-A-Haut 4.1 Mile Run and 1 Mile Walk

Proceeds from the trail run go to improvements for Morehouse parish
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An event to showcase and give back to the community kicks off this weekend. The Morehouse Innovation & Technology Alliance (MITA) will host the 6th annual Chemin-A-Haut 4.1 Mile Trail Run and 1 Mile Walk. It is Saturday, October 15th at Chemin-A-Haute State Park.

Dr. Glen Melton said MITA is a group of people that want to see Morehouse Parish grow.

“Anything we can do to help the community we live, play, and work we want to promote it. The Chemin-A-Haut 4 Mile Run and 1 Mile Walk is a great way to accomplish it. Each participant will receive a participation medallion with a hand-painted cross-section cypress knee. We also have an age breakdown for runners, teams for participants best spirited, best dressed, and the largest team as well as special prizes for first and second place winners” Melton explained.

He said all the proceeds from the run will go toward the community, including Bussey Brake, Rose Theatre, Bastrop Louisiana Delta Community College, and Morehouse Memorial Airport. The event will take place at 4656 State Park Rd, Bastrop, LA 71220. It starts at 8:30 a.m and check-in and late registration is from 7:30 a.m to 8:15 a.m.

6th Annual Trail Run in Bastrop
