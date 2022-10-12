Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Turn in old prescriptions at these NELA locations on National Rx Take Back Day

Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug...
Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.(DEA)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oct. 29 is National Prescription Take-Back Day, and you will be able to discard of your unused prescriptions at various locations in Monroe.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says the national day is to bring awareness to and take action against the country’s drug overdose epidemic.

“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to American’s safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” the DEA’s website says.

You can turn in unused or expired medication for safe disposal at three locations in NELA on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The participating locations are Bernice Pharmacy, located at 417 East Main St. in Bernice; Union General Hospital, located at 901 James Ave. in Farmerville; and CommuniHealth, located at 335 Main St. in Marion.

For more information, visit www.dea.gov/takebackday or call (318)-323-8775.

