St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Ian Survivors

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick High School in Monroe is collecting donations for Hurricane Ian survivors in Fort Myers. The school is partnering with Bishop Verot High School, which is serving as a supply distribution center for the community.

It started as an idea for a freshman service project from guidance counselor Marlo Shepard but turned into a whole school effort. They’re asking for donations of water and cleaning supplies.

“Being able to help with a community hundreds of miles away and to have an impact it’s amazing to be able to help people like that,” says Peyton Reynolds, a senior at St. Frederick High School. “We’ve seen hurricane devastation in Louisiana and seeing Florida go through this right now, I mean it really is tragic.”

The city of Fort Myers, FL was devastated when Hurricane Ian came ashore on Sept. 29 as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Many residents are returning to nothing but memories, including some of Bishop Verot’s students.

St. Frederick High School is filling up a truck for Ft. Myers, FL, which was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

“Most of their student body had catastrophic damage,” says Guidance Counselor Marlo Shepard. “I called and it was a very tearful [interaction of] we need these donations how great is it that we have a high school that’s 14 hours away that wants to adopt us.”

Donations will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 14 right before the football game starts. Students will be able to accept donations between 7-7:30 a.m. or from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the truck, but if you drop by outside of those hours you can leave items at the school’s front office.

“Another thing that was mentioned from that community was the need for things like rakes, heavy work gloves, so those are things besides our drive of cleaning supplies and water that we would be more than happy to bring down,” says Shepard.

She says the truck will be leaving Monroe Saturday, arriving in Fort Myers on Sunday, and Bishop Verot students will unpack the truck Monday morning.

“The person who has donated the box truck has said that if we fill one they will have the next one here as soon as we need it,” says Shepard.

They’re encouraging everyone in the community to donate so they can bring as many supplies as possible down.

St. Frederick students say it’s a project everyone has rallied behind, and they want to challenge other schools in Northeast Louisiana to donate as much as they can.

“It’s something from the heart instead of just signing off on service hours it’s more than that to us we want to be able to help those kids in need because we would want the same help and love from other communities if that were to happen to us,” explains Riley Houser, a senior at St. Frederick High School. “We want students to help students because they were one day just like us they had everything and then all of a sudden they woke up with nothing.”

“We are a catholic school and we just believe it is so important to be able to reach out into the community and do God’s will,” says Peyton Reynolds.

