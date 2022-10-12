Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run

The driver of an SUV wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road turned himself into Baton Rouge police Wednesday morning October 12.
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The driver of an SUV wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road turned himself into Baton Rouge police Wednesday morning October 12.

Walter Brister, IV, 21, of Mandeville, LA, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run. The charge carries up to ten years in prison if convicted. Brister is the son of former NFL quarterback “Bubby” Brister.

Brister is represented by high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney John McLindon.
Brister is represented by high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney John McLindon.(WAFB)

The Range Rover police say Brister was driving has been towed to an evidence facility for processing, a source familiar with the case said.

Brister is accused of running into 44-year-old Jude Jarreau late Saturday night October 8.

Jude Jarreau
Jude Jarreau(Submitted)

Jarreau and a friend were attempting to cross Ben Hur Road near Burbank Drive when he was hit by an SUV, police said. Jarreau, a father of two, died at the scene.

Brister is represented by high-profile Baton Rouge defense attorney John McLindon. McLindon called investigators Sunday morning to report that his client was the person they were looking for, District Attorney Hillar Moore said. Arrangements were then made for Brister to turn himself in Wednesday.

Funeral services for Jarreau are scheduled for Thursday October 13 in Donaldsonville.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
President Biden announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple...
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles

Latest News

The St. Francis Foundation says they raised about $350,000 through the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle...
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
The St. Francis Foundation says they raised about $350,000 through the 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle...
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
St. Frederick High School is filling up a truck for Ft. Myers, FL, which was hit hard by...
St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Hurricane Ian Survivors
Police Lights
NELA police officer arrested on charges of pornography with juvenile
Dianne King Cage passed away on October 10, 2022
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79