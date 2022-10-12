Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Single-vehicle causes truck to flip, kills Winnsboro man

By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of 52-year-old Craig D. Higgins of Winnsboro.

On Oct. 11, 2022, FPSO responded to a call regarding a crash on Loflin Rd., west of Winnsboro. FPSO said the investigation showed a 2003 truck, driven by Higgins, was going east on Loflin Rd. For unknown reasons, the truck went off the road and overturned.

Higgins was pronounced dead by Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office at Franklin Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

FPSO said although not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt is an effective way to help protect yourself during a crash.

“Taking a few seconds to secure your seatbelt and ensuring all of your passengers have done the same can save lives and reduce injury in the event of a crash,” FPSO said.

