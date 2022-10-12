“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10.

Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes across the ArkLaMiss when former Louisiana Governor James Knoe gave her a cooking show on KNOE. For 22 years, she combined her love for gardening and cooking along with her southern charm on “Seasons of Louisiana”, which aired on KNOE.

Cage wrote two cookbooks after her time at KNOE, and held multiple positions within community organizations up until her passing.

According to her obituary, Cage was heavily involved in the Monroe Junior Garden Club, Monroe Garden Club, Junior League of Monroe, Monroe Symphony League, the ULM Foundation, and multiple other organizations.

The family said in a statement:

“Our family is saddened beyond words at Dianne’s passing. Balancing this and lasting for our lifetimes are the love and wonders Dianne shared with all of us. Her joy for life was infectious. You just wanted to be around her…her enthusiasm, her sense of style, her humor. She made everything magical. She will always be with us.”

Cage also revived “Seasons of Louisiana” in a column in the Ouachita Citizen.

BayouLife profiled Cage in 2015, referring to her as a “Bayou icon” and wrote, “Before the world had Martha Stewart, Monroe had Dianne.”

Many current and former KNOE employees remember Dianne as a caring woman who would do anything for anyone, and her popularity went far beyond her contributions to the station’s, and our community’s success.

Dianne is survived by her husband Dr. Mike Cage and several other family members.

Her funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Monroe.

