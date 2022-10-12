Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired.

Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots coming from the road toward their home. The complainants said they saw a dark vehicle go past their home before turning around and after going down the driveway to see where the shots came from, they heard additional gunshots in their direction.

During the investigation of the area, deputies saw the described vehicle. The vehicle tried to flee once deputies began to approach and almost hit one of the deputies, Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. The vehicle was stopped a short distance away.

UCSO said further investigation led to the discovery of three firearms, one of which had been reported as stolen through the El Dorado Police Department.

Three people were arrested from the vehicle, two of which are juveniles ages 16 and 14. The adult suspect, Daylan Wilbourn, 19, was transported to Union County Jail.

Wilbourn was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault and theft by receiving.

UCSO said there is not a known association between the complainants and the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Wilbourn appeared in Union County District Court 10/12/2022 at 1:30 PM for his first judicial appearance, where he was held on $50,000 bond. There is no known association between the complaining parties and the suspects. This incident is still under investigation.

