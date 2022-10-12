NELA police officer arrested on charges of pornography with juvenile
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Jonesville police officer who was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of pornography with a juvenile.
Nathan Davis was training at the police academy in Lafourche Parish when he was arrested, CPSO says.
Davis has been charged with two counts of pornography with a juvenile, two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice.
Davis is being held at the Catahoula Parish Jail.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.