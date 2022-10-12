Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Listening to America: Housing Crisis

house for sale
house for sale(AP)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot in the upcoming elections. This week, he speaks with a couple outside Atlanta. They’ve been looking to buy a house for about a year, but sky-high prices and interest rates have them rethinking their timing, location, and square footage requirements.

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
