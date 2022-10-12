Farmerville man attacked with baseball bat, suspect arrested

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville man has been arrested after being accused of attacking a 67-year-old man.

On Oct. 6, 2022, Farmerville Police responded to Union General Hospital in reference to a patient in the emergency room suffering from head injuries. The victim says he was struck with a baseball bat numerous times at his home on Doyle Street in Farmerville.

FPD says the victim arrived home and was getting out of his car when Nadaniel Walker, 34, attacked him with a baseball bat. Walker struck the victim numerous times.

Officers went to Doyle Street and found Walker still in possession of the baseball bat along with a concealed weapon.

Walker was arrested on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, cruelty to infirmed/aged persons, and possession of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of prior felonies.

