Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Farmerville man attacked with baseball bat, suspect arrested

Nadaniel Walker, 34, of Farmerville
Nadaniel Walker, 34, of Farmerville(Source: Farmerville Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville man has been arrested after being accused of attacking a 67-year-old man.

On Oct. 6, 2022, Farmerville Police responded to Union General Hospital in reference to a patient in the emergency room suffering from head injuries. The victim says he was struck with a baseball bat numerous times at his home on Doyle Street in Farmerville.

FPD says the victim arrived home and was getting out of his car when Nadaniel Walker, 34, attacked him with a baseball bat. Walker struck the victim numerous times.

Officers went to Doyle Street and found Walker still in possession of the baseball bat along with a concealed weapon.

Walker was arrested on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, cruelty to infirmed/aged persons, and possession of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of prior felonies.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star
President Biden announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple...
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles

Latest News

The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online...
Louisiana’s senior care homes rank low: How to find a good facility
Louisiana State Police
LA State Police - Troop F Cadet Class 102 application deadline approaching
LA State Police - Troop F Cadet Class 102 application deadline approaching
LA State Police - Troop F Cadet Class 102 application deadline approaching
LA State Police - Troop F Cadet Class 102 application deadline approaching