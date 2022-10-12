Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Endom Bridge is closing Wednesday to continue realigning two streets in West Monroe.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants motorists to prepare for the Endom Bridge to close on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for about 14 days.

The bridge’s closure is the continuation of realigning the intersection of Coleman Avenue and S. Riverfront Street in West Monroe. Both streets are closed, as well, but for a longer duration when the bridge opens back up. The construction on the intersection paused in April 2022 due to the department waiting for utility relocations to be complete, which can be a lengthy process, according to LA DOTD.

Now, they’re ready to move forward with the realignment portion. Motorists can expect the Endom Bridge to be closed as they begin to commute during the evening hours on Wednesday.

LA DOTD says they hope to wrap up construction later in the year or early 2023.

